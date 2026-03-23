Mijas resident's fundraising walking tours surpass the 30,000 euros mark Formed by Alan Boardman in 2021 to help worthy causes in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, Mijas Walking Tours for Charity has now supported 27 different charities in Malaga province

Tony Bryant Monday, 23 March 2026, 15:11 Share

Formed in 2021 to help organisations and charities in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, Mijas Walking Tours for Charity has announced that it has raised just over 30,000 euros over the last five years.

During this time, founder Alan Boardman selected or someone nominated a different worthy cause each month and all proceeds (donations) from the walks were donated to that charity.

Boardman had been offering guided walks around Mijas Pueblo for a number of years prior to the pandemic and he saw an opportunity in early 2021 to help those in need by switching his focus. The guided walking tours quickly became popular among foreign residents and tourists, and once the word began to spread, they were, and continue to be, fully booked well in advance.

The tours have now supported 27 different charities, including animal shelters such as Donkey Dreamland (Mijas), the Search equine sanctuary (Coín) and Adana (Estepona). Other charities that have benefitted from Boardman’s tireless fundraising activities include Cudeca, Debra, Age Concern, Adintre and the Red Cross, among others.

The funds raised during the tours, which have attracted more than 200 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, are boosted by a fortnightly fun quiz that Boardman organises in Fibbers Irish Bar in Torreblanca during the winter, and in Dixie's Bar in Fuengirola during the summer months.

“When I started Mijas Walking Tours For Charity I thought it might help support a small number of charities as the world emerged from Covid; I never thought the demand for them would stretch into a fifth year. I'm really proud of what's been achieved and happy for the various charities, all of which have expressed their gratitude for much needed donations,” Boardman told SUR in English.

Alan Boardman in Mijas. SUR

Following requests for a second route and after 12 months researching, he will now also offer the option of a two hour 'Barrio Tour' of Mijas pueblo. The kind hearted Mijas resident said he already has a list “stretching well into next year” of registered charities he hopes to support.

For further information and availability from April onwards contact Alan Boardman by WhatsApp on 0034 610522605.