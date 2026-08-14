AECC Mijas to hold second charity golf tournament later this month for cancer research and patient support

The Mijas branch of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) will hold its second cancer charity golf tournament at La Cala Resort on 29 August, ... raising funds for research and support services for patients and their families.

The event, organised in partnership with La Cala Resort and Mijas town hall, will take place on the resort's Europa course and aims to combine sport with fundraising and awareness of the impact of cancer on local families.

The AECC branch in Mijas helped almost 100 beneficiaries during 2025, providing 270 sessions of specialist psychological care, social support and oncology physiotherapy.

The services are tailored to the needs of patients and their families and form part of the organisation's multidisciplinary support covering the physical, emotional and social effects of cancer.

"This tournament represents much more than a sporting event. It's an opportunity for society as a whole to get involved in the fight against cancer and help us continue funding cancer research and providing comprehensive care for patients and their families," said Mari Carmen Gómez Fabra, president of the AECC in Mijas.

"Thanks to initiatives like this, we can be there for people when they need us most, providing psychological support, social guidance, companionship and resources to help them face the disease with dignity and hope," she added.

Mijas mayor Ana Mata described the AECC as "an essential organisation in our society" and highlighted the town hall's "constant support" for its local branch.

Sean Corte-Real, managing director of La Cala Resort, said it was "an honour" to "make a positive contribution to society and support initiatives that have a real impact on people's lives".

About the tournament

The tournament will be held on Saturday 29 August at the Europa course at La Cala Resort, which hosts the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España. Play will begin with a shotgun start at 9am and will use a pairs Best Ball Stableford format.

Entry includes an 18-hole green fee, shared buggy, welcome pack, lunch and the prize-giving ceremony. Participants will also be entered into a charity raffle featuring prizes donated by collaborating companies.

A portion of each entry fee will go to the AECC to help fund cancer research projects and maintain the free psychological, social and support services it provides to patients and their families in Mijas.

The event will conclude with the presentation of trophies and the charity raffle, with organisers hoping the tournament will also raise awareness of the importance of continued efforts to tackle cancer through cooperation between public institutions, businesses and the wider community.