Twenty-seven firefighters from Malaga province sent to Ávila to help battle Spain's largest-ever wildfire

Twenty-seven firefighters and 12 vehicles from Malaga province have been deployed to Ávila province to help tackle the wildfire in Burgohondo, which has already ... burned more than 50,000 hectares and become the largest wildfire ever recorded in Spain.

For its part, the Malaga Provincial Fire Service Consortium (CPB) is sending 11 firefighters and five vehicles. According to the Diputación provincial council, the contingent was due to leave at around 11pm on Monday from the fire station in Antequera.

The deployment will be carried out in line with operational requirements set by those leading the emergency response, allowing the Malaga crews to join firefighting operations as quickly as possible.

The CPB team will be joined by firefighters from Fuengirola, Marbella and Benalmádena as part of a coordinated reinforcement operation in Ávila province, taking the total to 27 firefighters and 12 vehicles.

Fuengirola is contributing seven firefighters and three vehicles, including one heavy appliance and two light vehicles; Marbella is deploying five firefighters with one heavy appliance and one light vehicle; and Benalmádena is sending four firefighters with one heavy appliance and one light vehicle.

Once in Ávila province, the Malaga crews will work under the command of the emergency operation, reinforcing firefighting efforts, protecting populated areas, providing logistical support and defending infrastructure wherever required.

Solidarity

The deployment follows a request for assistance from Ávila provincial council, coordinated through Conbé, the Spanish Association of Fire Service Consortia and Services, which coordinates mutual aid between fire authorities across the country. It forms part of a wider collaboration between public authorities and emergency services responding to the exceptionally severe wildfire affecting parts of central Spain.

Malaga provincial council president Francisco Salado expressed the authority's solidarity with those affected by the fire and stressed the importance of cooperation between public bodies.

"In moments like this, the priority is to stand alongside everyone suffering the consequences of the fire and all the professionals working tirelessly to protect lives, homes and natural areas," he said.

He added: "Cooperation between regions and public services is essential when an emergency goes beyond the local level. At the Diputación we're responding with responsibility, institutional loyalty and a spirit of cooperation."

"The CPB Malaga represents that commitment to public service and the ability to respond that's essential in situations of this complexity. Its crews are travelling to Ávila to work alongside other fire brigades and emergency services," Salado said.

He also said that "unity, coordination and solidarity are essential if we're to tackle this wildfire and support Ávila province in every way we can".

The Burgohondo wildfire has now burned more than 50,000 hectares. High temperatures and strong winds continue to hamper efforts to bring the blaze under control.

Including the fires in Madrid and Toledo, more than 75,000 hectares have been burned across the affected area and over 90,000 people have either been evacuated or ordered to remain indoors.