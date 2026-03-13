Mijas fire: police rescue elderly couple after electrical switchboard explosion

Irene Quirante Friday, 13 March 2026, 15:20 Share

An electric switchboard caught fire in Mijas on Monday evening, putting at risk the lives of an elderly married couple. The quick and skilled work of the Guardia Civil evacuated the pair, both in their 90s, through a "safe corridor".

The emergency services received the first alerts at around 8.55pm on 9 March. Upon their arrival, the Guardia Civil found a "violent" fire where the electrical panel was. The flames were causing constant explosions.

The police then found that an elderly couple were in the adjoining house, unable to get out safely. The smoke had already begun to seep into their home, but both were very frightened and did not know how to leave the property.

The troops quickly created a "safe extraction corridor", using a fire blanket and an official service shield. They managed to isolate the couple from the flames and get them out safely.

The Guardia Civil also gave instructions to other neighbours so that the smoke would not enter their homes. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire without it spreading.

The AUGC Guardia Civil association has highlighted the "great professionalism and commitment" with which the officers intervened. According to sources, the organisation has requested that the officers at the scene receive official recognition.

The AUGC also insists that their profession be officially recognised as high-risk and that Western Andalucía be designated as a region of special circumstances.