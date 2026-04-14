National kayak polo league tournament comes to Fuengirola this weekend Nine teams from different parts of Spain are competing in the sporting event held in the Fluvial river park on Saturday and Sunday

Antonio Romero (r), the under-21 world champion in kayak polo will serve as referee for the competition.

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 13:10 Share

Fuengirola is hosting the II national kayak polo league tournament on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 April, a sporting event that will bring together nine teams from different parts of Spain in a competition corresponding to the senior men’s second division.

Organised by the Spanish canoeing federation in collaboration with Club Kayak Polo Fuengirola-Málaga, and the town hall, the competition is held in the Fluvial river park and includes around 30 matches.

The tournament was announced by sports councillor Julio Rodríguez, alongside Antonio Romero, the under-21 world champion in kayak polo, who will serve as referee for the competition.

“For the first time, Fuengirola will host this official national kayak polo competition, a sport which is highly attractive, combining technique, strategy and spectacle. This is a growing sport that is attracting an increasing number of followers across Spain,” said Rodríguez.