Motorcyclist who ran over a Guardia Civil officer in Mijas has been arrested

The motorcyclist who ran over a Guardia Civil officer in Mijas has now located and arrested. The incident occurred when the accused fled the scene ... to avoid being charged after committing a traffic offence.

The Guardia Civil said that the driver has been brought before the competent judicial authority on suspicion of the offences of assaulting law enforcement officers resulting in injury, and reckless driving.

Officers from the investigation and analysis group (GIAT) who arrested the suspect said he now faces a prison sentence of between one and four years, a fine equivalent to three to six months’ salary and the disqualification from driving motor vehicles and mopeds for periods of between one and six years.

The incident took place on 29 July at around 9.15am, when a patrol spotted the rider of a Yamaha motorbike carrying out an illegal overtaking manoeuvre on the A-7053, as it passed through Mijas. The suspect is believed to have crossed a solid line on a two-way road. Upon noticing the manoeuvre, the officers signalled for him to stop.

However, sources claim that the motorcyclist ignored the Guardia Civil’s instructions, leading to a chase in an attempt to intercept him. The chase ended at the entrance to Mijas, specifically on Calle Río Guadalevín, where the rider fell off his motorbike as he approached a roundabout.

At that point, the officers got out of the car and confirmed that the driver was the same person listed as the vehicle’s registered owner. The officers then approached to arrest him, and the man allegedly lifted the motorbike "abruptly", started the engine and accelerated to drive off, running over one of the officers.

According to sources, the officer sustained injuries to one hand and one shoulder, for which he required medical treatment, although the injuries are not serious.