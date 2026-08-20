More than 1,500 children now have a tree plaque in Fuengirola

Mayor Ana Mula (l) during the installation of a new ceramic plaque.

Tony Bryant 20/08/2026 a las 10:28h.

Fuengirola town hall’s ‘one child, one tree’ initiative has reached more than 1,500 plaques installed at locations across the town.

Mayor Ana Mula and councillor for urban ecology José Sánchez attended on Wednesday the installation of new ceramic plaques bearing the names and dates of birth of local children. Each plaque is linked to a tree, helping families encourage a sense of responsibility for the environment from an early age.

The latest plaques have been installed at Plaza Andalucía, along the seafront beside the Roman monument, and at the junction of Avenida Juan Gómez ‘Juanito’ and Avenida de Mijas.

Launched in 1998, the scheme allows children registered as residents of Fuengirola to have a personalised ceramic plaque placed beside a tree chosen by their family. Parents can apply through the town hall’s official registry, either in person or online.

Mula said the initiative had “become a lovely tradition for many families” and encouraged those who have not yet taken part to apply.

The programme forms part of the council’s wider efforts to protect and expand Fuengirola’s green spaces and urban tree cover.

“We want Fuengirola to remain a green, well-maintained and pleasant municipality in which to live. The commitment of our residents, particularly younger generations, is essential to achieving this,” the mayor said.

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