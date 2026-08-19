New scenic photo spot unveiled in Fuengirola

The new scenic photo spot next to the river park.

Tony Bryant 19/08/2026 a las 16:43h.

Fuengirola has added a new photo spot beside the river park on Calle Alberto Morgenstern as part of the town’s ongoing campaign to strengthen its visual identity and promote the Fuengirola brand. Designed as a giant postage stamp, the structure features the name Fuengirola and a large central opening where residents and visitors can take photos with Sohail castle in the background.

The structure has a steel frame and aluminium exterior designed to withstand outdoor conditions.

The new landmark joins other popular photo locations around the town, including those in Torreblanca and at the San Francisco breakwater.

Mayor Ana Mula said the aim was to create “a fun, recognisable and highly shareable place” that would encourage visitors to share images of Fuengirola on social media and help promote the town as a tourist destination.

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