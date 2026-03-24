Drinking water supply refurb: Mijas to spend 650,000 euros in two key residential areas

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 24 March 2026, 15:32 Share

Mijas town hall has contracted an immediate and comprehensive renovation of the water supply infrastructure in two housing estates - El Coto and Doña Pilar - to improve the quality and safety of the service.

The work includes replacing the existing asbestos cement pipes with new ductile cast iron ones. The new pipes have a larger diameter and therefore greater capacity. They will be installed in a total of ten streets across both locations.

The project has already been awarded to VGC Global for 650,000 euros, with a three-month completion timeframe. The councillor responsible for infrastructure in Mijas, Juan José Torres, emphasised that "the renovation will have a significant impact on fundamental aspects such as improved service reliability, greater inherent resistance to internal pressures and thermal changes, better use of available resources and improved control of the water quality being supplied".

On the Doña Pilar urbanisation, work will focus on the following streets: Hernán Cortés, Alejandro Malaspina, Francisco Pizarro, Fernando de Magallanes, Juan Sebastián Elcano and Pedro Valdivia.

Due to the age of the existing network, also with the aim of minimising service interruptions and preventing losses, a new ductile cast iron distribution network, 100mm in diameter, will be installed. Its 1,377.35-metre route was selected to reduce losses and crossovers. In addition, 68 residential connections will be made in accordance with the low-pressure drinking water supply regulations set by Acosol, the public water management company for the Costa del Sol.

El Coto

In El Coto, work will be done in the following streets: Rebeco, El Corzo, Urogallo and Codornices. The existing asbestos cement pipes will be replaced with a new ductile cast iron pipe network of 100 and 150 millimetres in diameter.

The network spans 1,609.89 linear metres and the network layout was chosen to minimise losses and crossovers. Here, there will also be some residential connections made - 104 in total.