Mijas unveils new grant scheme to support families with children

Tony Bryant 13/08/2026 a las 11:29h.

Mijas town hall has unveiled a new 100,000 euro grant scheme to support families following the birth, adoption or fostering of a child. The scheme will provide 300 euros per child to help cover initial family expenses, and there is no requirement to justify how the money is spent.

To qualify, parents, adoptive parents or foster carers must meet a number of conditions, including having lived in Mijas for at least five years and be living with the child in the municipality when the application is submitted. The birth, adoption or foster placement must have taken place between 1 January and 31 December 2025.

Multiple births and cases involving more than one adopted or fostered child will qualify for 300 euro per each child.

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Applications open on 20 August and close on 10 September. They can be submitted online through the Mijas council website or at municipal registration offices. Applicants will need to provide identification, family and adoption or fostering documents, proof of registration in Mijas and bank account details.

“This is a new grant scheme that we are introducing in our municipality with the aim of supporting families. We believe it can help during those initial stages, such as the birth of a baby, fostering or adoption,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mata said.

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