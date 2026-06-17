Mijas treasure hunt initiative aims to break down gender stereotypes

Tony Bryant 17/06/2026 a las 11:04h.

The family and equal opportunities department in Mijas is organising a series of family treasure hunts aimed at promoting shared responsibility and breaking down gender stereotypes.

The initiative was announced this week by the town’s mayor Ana Mata, who explained that these activities will take place across the municipality’s three main areas: Parque Victoria Kent Park in Las Lagunas on 20 June, at La Muralla in Mijas Pueblo on 21 June, and at Parque La Butibamba in La Cala de Mijas on 26 June. All events will begin at 7pm and no prior registration is required.

Under the banner of ‘violence-free summer: family treasure hunt for positive relationships and shared responsibility”, the initiative aims to promote equality between men and women in domestic and caregiving settings.

Mata said the programme adopts a participatory, educational and community-based approach designed to encourage shared family responsibility and work–life balance, with particular emphasis on preventing gender roles and stereotypes from an early age.

The activity will consist of a treasure hunt made up of five different game stations, where families will be required to complete challenges related to shared responsibility, the division of household tasks, caregiving, the elimination of gender stereotypes and the balanced organisation of family life.

Participants will take part in family groups or mixed teams, rotating through the various stations. The activity will combine cooperative games, family reflection exercises, challenge-solving and teamwork.

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