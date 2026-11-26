Tony Bryant 26/11/2026 Actualizado a las 21:36h.

Mijas foreign residents' department has announced a range of cultural, musical and charitable activities in the lead up to the festive season, an initiative that will showcase the Christmas traditions of the various international communities living in Mijas.

The programme, held in the municipal building in La Cala de Mijas, includes an international Christmas concert, a celebration of traditional Czech Christmas carols, a festive performance by the performing arts academy (Fama) and a charity market involving international organisations based in the town. All events are free.

The festivities get going at 5pm on Tuesday 1 December, with the international Christmas concert performed by the choir of The Andalusia Performing Arts Society (Tapas).

On Wednesday 9 December, the Czech community will present ‘The Czech Republic Sings Christmas Carols’. The event, which begins at 3pm, is taking place outside the La Cala municipal building, with the carol singing scheduled for 6pm. Visitors will be able to enjoy a taste of Czech Christmas traditions, including mulled wine, gingerbread biscuits and other typical products from the country. The event is supported by the town hall and organisations linked to the Czech Republic.

The programme will continue on Sunday 13 December at 4pm, with a Christmas performance by students from the Fama dance and performing arts academy.

The initiative also includes the ‘Mesa Solidaria’ charity market, which will be held in the square opposite the municipal building from 2 December until 6 January 2027. Organised by the foreign residents’ department in collaboration with international charitable organisations in Mijas, the market will be open every Wednesday and Saturday from 11am to 2pm.

The market will support the work of the local charities and raise awareness of the essential contribution they make to the local community. The town hall said that the festive programme “highlights the municipality’s cultural diversity and the involvement of its various international communities”.

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