Mijas to showcase its multicultural spirit from 18 to 21 June

Tony Bryant 05/06/2026 a las 13:07h.

Mijas will once again celebrate its multicultural character from 18 to 21 June, when it will host the third Latin gastronomy festival, an event bringing together representatives from around ten Latin American countries. The event will take place in Plaza Virgen de la Peña in Mijas Pueblo, where, along with the food festival, a series of musical performances will be held.

The festival will feature an area with stalls and food trucks where visitors can sample dishes from various countries, including Colombian arepas, typical Cuban sandwiches, Chilean tapas, Argentine grilled meats and many other specialities.

The initiative was announced by councillor Melisa Ceballos, and the event organiser, Rafael Urquiza, who explained that the ‘Latino of the year’ award will be presented during the festival. Urquiza said this year’s award will be given to a well-known restaurateur in recognition of “an extensive and distinguished career”.

“Designed for the whole family, the festival will begin each day with children’s entertainment and attractions for younger visitors, as well as a terrace area equipped with tables and chairs for the comfort of attendees. It will be four days of bachata, salsa, merengue and gastronomy, filled with joy and celebration,” Urquiza said.

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