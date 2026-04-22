Mijas seeks new tourist markets in the Balkans

José Carlos García Mijas Wednesday, 22 April 2026, 15:54 Share

Mijas town hall and Turismo Costa del Sol are currently on a promotional tour of the Balkans, with the aim of attracting strategic tourist markets in Eastern Europe. This initiative includes stops in cities such as Belgrade (Serbia), Zagreb (Croatia) and Ljubljana (Slovenia), where the Spanish representatives will hold meetings with travel agencies, tour operators and other stakeholders in the tourism sector.

Councillor for tourism Francisco Jerez says that "participation in these types of events is fundamental to diversifying source markets and reducing dependence on traditional destinations". "We are projecting an image of Mijas as a perfect destination, capable of offering experiences throughout the year, combining coastline, interior areas, gastronomy and culture," Jerez states.

According to the councillor, these meetings allow for direct contact with industry professionals, facilitating future collaborations and business agreements. "It's not just about promotion, but about building relationships that translate into real visitors for our municipality," Jerez says. He highlights Mijas's commitment to such inititatives that drive tourism.

Jerez acknowledges the joint work with the other participating entities, as "coordination with the entire sector is key for destinations like Mijas to continue gaining presence internationally".