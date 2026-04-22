Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mijas is participating in a promotional campaign alongside Turismo Costa del Sol. SUR
Tourism

Mijas seeks new tourist markets in the Balkans

The Costa del Sol town attracts visitors from Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia by presenting itself as a "perfect destination, capable of offering experiences throughout the year"

José Carlos García

Mijas

Wednesday, 22 April 2026, 15:54

Mijas town hall and Turismo Costa del Sol are currently on a promotional tour of the Balkans, with the aim of attracting strategic tourist markets in Eastern Europe. This initiative includes stops in cities such as Belgrade (Serbia), Zagreb (Croatia) and Ljubljana (Slovenia), where the Spanish representatives will hold meetings with travel agencies, tour operators and other stakeholders in the tourism sector.

Councillor for tourism Francisco Jerez says that "participation in these types of events is fundamental to diversifying source markets and reducing dependence on traditional destinations". "We are projecting an image of Mijas as a perfect destination, capable of offering experiences throughout the year, combining coastline, interior areas, gastronomy and culture," Jerez states.

According to the councillor, these meetings allow for direct contact with industry professionals, facilitating future collaborations and business agreements. "It's not just about promotion, but about building relationships that translate into real visitors for our municipality," Jerez says. He highlights Mijas's commitment to such inititatives that drive tourism.

Jerez acknowledges the joint work with the other participating entities, as "coordination with the entire sector is key for destinations like Mijas to continue gaining presence internationally".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Airlines start to suspend flights due to rising fuel costs: what rights do passengers have?
  2. 2 Malaga weather rollercoaster continues with summer heat tomorrow and showers on Friday
  3. 3 Map reveals areas of Malaga province with high levels of nitrates in tap water
  4. 4 Malaga doctors find in Ozempic ally against fatty liver disease
  5. 5 Andalucía faces week of contrasts: from summer heat to rainfall
  6. 6 Malaga city council halts Plaza Mayor expansion project due to traffic concerns
  7. 7 Wizz Air increases routes and seats at Malaga Airport
  8. 8 Investigation under way after Axarquía councillor steps down following arrest
  9. 9 Hidden treasures: Spanish archaeologists discover trove of ancient shipwrecks in Bay of Gibraltar
  10. 10 Will Malaga have to modify how and when it applies the Low Emission Zone?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas seeks new tourist markets in the Balkans

Mijas seeks new tourist markets in the Balkans