Mijas robbers pose as construction workers to rob bank at gunpoint

María José Díaz Alcalá Monday, 13 April 2026, 12:51 Share

The Guardia Civil are investigating an armed robbery attempt that took place in a BBVA bank branch in Mijas on 10 April.

According to sources, the perpetrators entered with their faces hidden and disguised as construction workers. They carried at least one gun.

Their goal was to get the cash from the till, but the time-delay mechanism forced them to leave empty-handed and fearing that the police would arrive soon.

The robbery in the La Noria area in La Cala de Mijas happened early in the morning. The suspects arrived at 8.15am on a motorcycle. They instructed the employees to enter the safe's code.

Upon receiving the alert, the emergency services mobilied the Guardia Civil and paramedics. By the time they arrived, however, the perpetrators had fled in the direction of Marbella.

The medical team attended to one of the witnesses, who suffered an anxiety attack. In the meantime, the police have opened an investigation and are working to identify the suspects.

Click here for more crime news.