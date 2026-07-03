Mijas reopens Las Mimosas section of coastal path after storm repairs

Mayor Ana Mata (2r) visits the section of the Senda Litoral coastal path at La Cala de Mijas.

Tony Bryant 03/07/2026 a las 10:50h.

Mijas council has reopened the Las Mimosas section of the Senda Litoral coastal path at La Cala, following repairs to damage caused by winter storms in March.

Mayor Ana Mata visited the site after the completion of the 300,000-euro project, which restored a 160-metre stretch of boardwalk badly damaged by heavy seas. The storms also partially collapsed a retaining wall belonging to the neighbouring Las Mimosas residential development.

Storm Therese brought gusts of up to 55km/h and four-metre high waves, causing severe coastal erosion at El Bombo beach and undermining the boardwalk's foundations.

The reconstruction included removing the damaged timber structure, stabilising the ground, driving new timber piles below sea level, installing rock armour protection, rebuilding the boardwalk and reinstating the neighbouring boundary wall. The work took just over two months to complete and restored the boardwalk to its original three-metre width.

"We had to act quickly because both the boardwalk and the retaining wall had been damaged. The completion of the works means residents and visitors can once again enjoy the coastal path safely," the mayor said.