Mijas launches photography competition to showcase its coastal path

Tony Bryant 01/07/2026 a las 13:21h.

One of the best-known attractions along the Mijas coastline is taking centre stage in a new photography competition designed to celebrate its natural beauty. Thousands of people use the Senda Litoral coastal path every year to enjoy the sea views and experience the area's beaches from a unique perspective.

Now, Mijas town hall is encouraging residents and visitors alike to capture their favourite moments along the route as part of a summer photographic competition.

The initiative was announced by mayor Ana Mata, who said the competition aims to highlight the beauty of the path, which she described as being “home to hidden corners that make the municipality truly special”.

The competition is open to anyone wishing to photograph the path or its immediate surroundings and will be held in two phases.

Entries submitted until 31 July must feature the western section of the route, between El Bombo and the Las Mimosas residential area.

The second phase, running from 1 to 31 August, is open to photographs taken between Los Cordobeses/La Butiplaya and the Fuengirola municipal boundary.

To enter, participants should upload their chosen image to Instagram using the hashtag #SendaLitoralMijas and tag the official town hall account, @ayuntamientomijas.

Full terms and conditions are available on www.mijas.es

Each winning photographer will receive a dinner for two at one of the businesses supporting the initiative. The judging panel will be made up of representatives from the participating establishments, who will select the winning images.

Businesses taking part in the first phase include Chiringuito La Luna, La Lucera, Max Beach, El Juncal, Royal Beach Pirata, El Capricho, Panorama, Océano Beach, La Familia, Nacho Playa Beach and Papa O.