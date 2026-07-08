Mijas to promote its ‘rich gastronomy’ during artisan beer and cured meats festival

The town hall and members of the Mijas traders’ association launch the event.

Tony Bryant 08/07/2026 a las 14:09h.

The programme of summer activities in Mijas continues next weekend with the first Festival de la Cerveza Artesanal, el Jamón y La Chacina (craft beer, ham and cured meats festival), which takes place in Plaza Virgen de la Peña. Held from Friday 17 until Sunday 19 July, the event includes around 20 stalls run by local businesses offering a variety of specialised cured meats and artisan bottled beers, among other delicacies.

The festival, which begins at 6pm each day, also presents live music and flamenco dance performances. These include Ziryab (Friday, 10.30pm), Miranda (Saturday, 10.30pm), and Francis León at 11pm on Sunday. Admission to all performances is free, subject to venue capacity.

The event is organised by the town hall and the Mijas traders’ association (ACIM). The association’s president, Alejandro Jaime, said that events like this are an excellent way to attract both residents and visitors to the Pueblo, while showcasing the area's “rich gastronomy" and local businesses.

“These events attract many people to the village, and this benefits the whole municipality. It’s a great way to offer something different,” he said.

To round off the festival, a giant screen will be installed in the square to broadcast the FIFA World Cup Final.

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