Mijas police report rat infestation at barracks

SUR 28/04/2026 a las 14:30h.

The AUGC association of the Guardia Civil has reported a rat infestation at the barracks in Mijas. According to the letter it has sent to the Malaga command, it detected their presence a long time ago, but the number of rodents has increased over the last month.

The Mijas Guardia Civil have found rodents in the changing rooms, the yard and the detainee custody area. According to the AUGC, the adopted measures have clearly not been sufficient.

The letter notes that, according to experts, rats are the animals that transmit the most diseases directly and indirectly to humans and other animals. They can contaminate water, food and goods and cause serious damage to walls, pipes, electrical wiring, etc.

Environmental health technicians warn that eradicating the problem requires more than simply treating the presence of rodents as an isolated issue, which means that "setting traps or using poison" is not enough. According to them, the issue requires "effective control measures", which include "structural prevention, environmental management and a professional control system".

Therefore, the AUGC has informed the provincial chief that the corresponding action and prevention measures must be urgently adopted to "guarantee the safety and health of the more than 130 people who work in these facilities and the numerous families who reside in the area". Their proposal involves hiring the services of a specialised company.