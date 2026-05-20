Mijas police arrest man for stealing three streetlights and eight metres of wiring

EP Malaga 20/05/2026 a las 08:05h.

The Guardia Civil arrested last month a man for theft and damage to public property in the Malaga town of Mijas.

The operation started when the police saw a vehicle that aroused suspicions late at night. The patrol stopped the driver and searched the vehicle.

Inside the boot, they found three streetlights with part of their wiring, approximately eight metres, as well as various tools: two wrenches, a chisel, a hammer and a ratchet wrench with, all tools commonly used to commit robberies.

The police subsequently discovered the damaged lampposts and arrested the 39-year-old suspect.

They have handed over the detainee, along with the official report, to the Fuengirola court of first instance.

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