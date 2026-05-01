Mijas moves forward with the rollout of its CCTV network

José Carlos García Mijas 01/05/2026 a las 11:59h.

Mijas is preparing to introduce a new video surveillance network that the municipality will implement with the aim of improving public safety and traffic control. There will be up to 154 CCTV cameras across a total of 85 “key sites” in the municipality - an operation with a cost of 2.64 million euros. The amount includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the system, as well as maintenance over four years.

Up to six companies are bidding to deploy the devices that will make up Mijas’ video surveillance network, with 106 dedicated to traffic control and 48 to public safety.

Although the procurement process began in January, it is still in an early phase, after the technical specifications document has been amended twice. The contracting committee is currently in the stage of evaluating the technical bids.

As a result, the devices will most likely not be fully deployed until 2027, given that the successful bidder will have a period of nine months from the formalisation of the contract to complete the rollout of the network and hand it over to the council.