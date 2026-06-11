Mijas makes a clean sweep at the ‘broom awards’ ceremony in Madrid

Tony Bryant 11/06/2026 a las 11:55h.

Mijas town hall has received the ‘platinum broom’ award, the highest distinction from the Ategrus waste management and environmental association, in recognition of its integrated street cleaning and waste management system.

The award was presented on Wednesday in Madrid during the 2026 broom awards ceremony, which honours leading initiatives in urban cleanliness, sustainability and environmental protection.

Judges praised Mijas council’s coordinated control system for street cleaning and waste services, which is designed to improve efficiency, optimise resources and ensure environmental targets are met. The system also enables ongoing monitoring, quicker incident response and service improvements.

Councillor for street cleaning Eloy Belmonte, who collected the award, said the recognition reflects “continuous improvement” in service delivery and highlighted the system’s role in strengthening oversight and coordination across a large and diverse municipality.

The platinum broom is the highest category of the awards, recognising public authorities with sustained excellence in urban services and environmental management.