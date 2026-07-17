Mijas Local Police strengthen frontline response with new mobile incident investigation vehicle

Tony Bryant 17/07/2026 a las 11:38h.

The Mijas Local Police have introduced a new mobile incident investigation vehicle that will enable officers to carry out enquiries, take witness statements and complete a wide range of administrative and investigative procedures directly at the scene of an incident, eliminating the need to return to police headquarters.

The vehicle has been designed as a fully equipped mobile office, providing officers with everything required to manage incidents on site. It includes a dedicated workspace with seating for officers and witnesses, a laptop, printer, an independent power supply and all the equipment needed to complete official documentation and investigative procedures in the field.

Alongside the dedicated investigation area, the vehicle also includes an organised equipment storage compartment, allowing officers to transport and access operational equipment quickly during deployments.

The vehicle is fitted with digital communications systems, GPS tracking, interior and exterior cameras capable of transmitting live images, emergency lighting and sirens, an electronic information display panel, and specialist equipment for traffic management, scene protection, vehicle extrication, firefighting and the initial response to emergency situations.

Councillor for the Local Police, Juan Carlos Cuevas, said the new vehicle represents a significant investment in improving operational efficiency and enhancing the service provided to residents.

"This is much more than simply adding another vehicle to the fleet. It is a practical tool that will enable our officers to complete almost every aspect of an investigation without leaving the scene. This will reduce unnecessary journeys, speed up procedures and ensure officers remain where they are needed most," the councillor said.

The vehicle will be deployed at road traffic accidents, police checkpoints, preventative policing operations, major public events, emergency incidents and any situation requiring a prolonged police presence.

According to Cuevas, continued investment in police resources has a direct impact on both public safety and the quality of service delivered to the community.

"If we expect our officers to respond effectively in every situation, we also have a responsibility to provide them with the best possible equipment," he said.

The introduction of the new investigation vehicle forms part of the Local Police department's ongoing programme to modernise and strengthen operational resources.

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