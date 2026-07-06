Mijas launches enhanced summer street cleaning operation

Tony Bryant 06/07/2026 a las 09:24h.

Mijas town hall has launched its annual summer cleaning operation, which will run until 15 September to meet the increased demand brought by the peak tourist season.

The plan includes a 20 per cent increase in staffing, with additional operatives deployed across morning, afternoon and night shifts, alongside new street cleaning and waste collection routes throughout the municipality.

As well as increasing staff numbers, the programme expands manual street washing, high-pressure cleaning, waste collection, the removal of excess rubbish and action against illegal dumping. The enhanced service will cover Mijas Pueblo, Las Lagunas, La Cala, residential developments and outlying areas.

Cleaning councillor Eloy Belmonte said the operation had been designed to ensure the influx of summer visitors does not impact the cleanliness of the town's streets and public spaces.

Belmonte explained the focus was not only on increasing resources but on deploying them where and when they are needed most. He added that the operation reflects a major planning and coordination effort to keep Mijas clean throughout the summer for both residents and visitors, maintaining the standards expected of a leading tourist destination.

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