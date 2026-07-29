Mijas installs UV sundial to promote skin cancer prevention

Tony Bryant 29/07/2026 a las 10:33h.

Mijas town hall has installed a new UV sundial on El Bombo beach to help raise awareness of the dangers of excessive sun exposure and encourage better sun protection. The initiative, presented by beaches councillor Daniel Gómez, forms part of the ‘Soludable’ project, developed by the university of Malaga (UMA) to promote skin cancer prevention.

The sundial measures ultraviolet radiation throughout the day by indicating the UV index based on the length of a one-metre shadow, using daily data provided by Spain's state meteorological agency (AEMET).

Gómez said the installation reflects Mijas' commitment to protecting the health of both residents and visitors, particularly on its beaches, and hopes it will encourage people to take greater care in the sun.

Mijas has also been awarded the Soludable–Blue Flag distinction, recognising beaches that implement verified measures to improve sun safety, health and sustainability. The Soludable project, led by the Costa del Sol university hospital and supported by the Andalusian regional government, was launched in 2020 to promote healthier sun exposure habits across the healthcare, education, tourism, workplace, sport and hospitality sectors. It is now regarded as a leading initiative in sun protection research and public health awareness in both Spain and Europe.

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