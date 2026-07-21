Malaga province records more than 600 cases of melanoma per year

José Antonio Sau 21/07/2026 a las 14:59h.

Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marín visited Malaga on Tuesday for the second stop of the Objectivo Cero Melanoma 2026 initiative: a national awareness campaign on melanoma prevention and early detection.

It's no coincidence that the campaign chose Malaga as its second stop. The province alone registers around 600 cases a year, according to the Spanish association against cancer (AECC).

Under the slogan "Leave Melanoma at Zero" and with the collaboration of more than 40 dermatologists nationwide, the event focused on regular skin self-examination and the early detection of potential warning signs, the importance of year-round sun protection and regular visits to a dermatologist.

The campaign highlighted the ABCDE rule for detecting suspicious changes in a mole: asymmetry, irregular borders, uneven colour, diameter greater than six millimetres and changes in the mole's appearance.

This is a simple and accessible tool that can be crucial for the early detection of melanoma, although many Spanish residents still don't know about it.

Sun protection

For Carolina Marín, sport and prevention go hand in hand: "My understanding of sun protection has changed a lot throughout my life. Before, the long-term impact of the sun wasn't discussed as much, but science has shown that it's not just about protecting yourself at specific times, but about incorporating certain habits into your daily life. Now I have it completely integrated into my routine, alongside regular visits to the dermatologist."

Head of the dermatology department at Hospital Regional Dr Leandro Martínez said: "Melanoma can go unnoticed if we don't regularly check our skin. Although we have increasingly more information about its prevention, there is still a long way to go to turn that knowledge into habits."

"Checking our skin and consulting a dermatologist about any changes or concerns should be part of our daily routine," he stated.

The event also included a speech by AECC general director Isabel Orbe, who stressed: "Skin cancer is one of the most preventable tumours, but its incidence is growing because we still do not give sun protection the importance it deserves."

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