Mijas raises university transport grants to a maximum of 550 euros

Mijas town hall will allocate 50,000 euros to its new round of university transport grants, with payments increasing by up to 50 per cent. ... The total is 5,460 euros more than the previous call, according to youth councillor Melisa Ceballos.

Applications for the 2026-27 academic year can be submitted through the town hall's online portal until Friday 11 September.

The main change this year is the increase in grant amounts and the removal of the bracket for families with the highest incomes, who previously received 100 euros.

The grant for bracket 1, covering the lowest incomes, has risen from 440 to 550 euros, a 25 per cent increase. Bracket 2 has gone up from 300 to 450 euros, a 50 per cent rise, while bracket 3 has increased from 160 to 200 euros, up 25 per cent.

"Mijas town hall's support for university students who need help with transport isn't just being renewed, it's being increased," said Ceballos.

Eligibility requirements

The grants are awarded through a competitive process, so applications are not assessed on a first-come, first-served basis. Awards will instead be determined according to household income, based on records held by the Agencia Estatal de Administración Tributaria, Spain's tax agency.

Applicants must be aged between 18 and 35 and must have been registered as residents of Mijas when the call was issued and for at least the previous five years.

They must also have been enrolled on a recognised, regulated in-person university programme during the 2025-26 academic year. The university or educational institution cannot be located within the municipality of Mijas.

At least 36 credits

Additionally, applicants must not have received another grant or scholarship covering the same need during the same academic year. They must also be enrolled in at least 36 credits during the academic year covered by the call and must have passed at least 50 per cent of the credits for which they were enrolled the previous year.

Applicants must also not fall under any of the circumstances listed in Spain's General Subsidies Law that would prevent them from receiving this type of financial assistance.

Because the subsidised activity, travelling to a university located outside Mijas, has already taken place by the time applications are invited, the documents submitted with each application will also serve as evidence that the eligibility requirements have been met and that the grant has been used for its intended purpose, in accordance with the General Subsidies Law.