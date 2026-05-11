Mijas to host seminar on integrating drone units into emergency services

Tony Bryant 11/05/2026 a las 10:26h.

Mijas town hall is holding a technical seminar on Thursday 28 May focused on the integration of drone units into emergency services and security forces. This initiative will have a particular emphasis on the creation of specialised operators and the documentary and operational management required for their implementation.

The seminar will take place at the Las Lagunas employment promotion building and is aimed at both emergency services and security forces wishing to establish a drone unit, as well as professionals and organisations seeking technical guidance on the subject.

Civil protection councillor Francisco Jerez said that drones are no longer a tool of the future, “but rather a highly useful resource in real emergency situations, search operations, prevention and operational coordination”. “With this seminar we want to help more public services take the step towards incorporating these technologies with full guarantees and in compliance with current regulations,” he explained.

During the seminar, topics will include the establishment of non-EASA operators, document management, required training, operational procedures and the costs associated with this type of unit.

“Many municipalities and security forces want to begin working with drones but are faced with complex regulations or technical uncertainties. That is precisely why we wanted to organise a practical and useful seminar focused on solving real problems and sharing experiences,” the councillor added.

The programme will feature specialised technical presentations, talks on legal and operational matters, as well as demonstration flights and sessions for attendees to ask questions.

The seminar, which will be led by the Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, is organised by civil protection, in collaboration with the Catalan association for remotely piloted aircraft systems (ASCANT) and various specialist organisations from the technology sector.

“Coordination, prevention and response capability are key in any emergency, and tools such as drones can make all the difference when it comes to acting quickly and effectively,” Jerez concluded.