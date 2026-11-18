Tony Bryant 18/11/2026 Actualizado a las 12:59h.

Mijas’ foreign resident’s department brought together representatives of the local charitable organisations it regularly works with on Tuesday for its annual meeting. The gathering provided an opportunity to discuss current needs, strengthen collaboration and introduce new organisations.

The meeting was attended by members of Age Care, La Cala de Mijas Lions Club, the Spanish cancer association - AECC, Mijas Felina and Soroptimist International, among others.

Mari Carmen Gómez, president of the Mijas branch of the AECC, which participated for the first time this year, said, “I think it is important for us to be here because our work also reaches foreign patients and their families. We have therefore come along to introduce ourselves and explain the services we offer, which are completely free of charge. We also wanted to let everyone know that we have a centre here in La Cala.”

The town’s mayor, Anna Mata, applauded the associations and their volunteers for offering assistance to “people from different nationalities who live among us”. The mayor went on to say that the town hall must work hand in hand with these organisations, “as the foreign community is extremely important to Mijas”.

Meanwhile, foreign resident’s councillor Mario Bravo (PP) said the meetings were intended to ensure that “everyone knows who is doing what and that nobody is left behind”.

Access the consolidated Fuengirola and Mijas news archive