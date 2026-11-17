Tony Bryant 17/11/2026 Actualizado a las 11:19h.

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol hosted the presentation of its 2026 awards ceremony at Mijas town hall on Tuesday 10 November, an event that coincided with the association’s 20th anniversary. The initiative was launched five years ago as a positive way to recognise people who contribute to a more sustainable, healthy and environmentally responsible food system in Malaga and across Andalucía.

The event was attended by Mijas mayor, Anna Mata, while the jury consisted of representatives from Sabor a Málaga, Cruz Roja Málaga, the environmental organisation Fundación Aula del Mar and the Justicia Alimentaria organisation.

The Food Cultivation and Distribution award was presented to Biomilanés, a company which, through its stores in Fuengirola and Malaga, is dedicated to organic farming and direct sales to consumers.

The award for Sustainable Food Production went to La Pitayera, led by Virginia Valenzuela, who, from her ecological farm in Almogía, demonstrates how tropical fruit can be cultivated using regenerative agricultural practices that protect biodiversity, improve soil health and reduce water consumption.

In the category of Food Education and Awareness, the award went to SIPAM Uva Moscatel of Axarquía, a traditional agricultural system recognised by the FAO for its role in preserving ancestral knowledge, biodiversity and the region’s cultural heritage.

The Innovation and Technology award was presented to the digital platform Agrocomercio Vivo, which connects local producers with shops and restaurants. By strengthening short supply chains, the platform encourages the consumption of locally sourced food and supports the region’s producers.

Finally, the Sustainable Restaurant Award was presented to Doña Luna in recognition of its commitment to reviving traditional Axarquía recipes and celebrating seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.

“We may be a small group of women, but we are part of a worldwide organisation that gives us the opportunity to think big and achieve goals that would be impossible without the support of our Soroptimist sisters,” said Aura Roderick, president of SI Costa del Sol.

Supporting the local community

Over the last two decades, SI Costa del Sol has been actively involved in the local community, supporting organisations such as Adimi, Cudeca, Afesol, Ciudad de los Niños and local food banks. The association has also built a strong relationship with the Malaga university. Since 2015, the club has actively identified students in need of financial assistance and successfully nominated a candidate each year for the Soroptimist Federation of Europe’s scholarship fund. In the previous year, the club also organised a Female Leadership Academy, bringing together participants from across Europe to foster leadership development and encourage international exchange.

“Following the Academy, we continued with a mentoring programme, which has been fantastic. We have now started preparing for the next Academy, planned for autumn 2027,” Roderick explained.

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