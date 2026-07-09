Mijas double murder investigation leads to the arrest of 61-year-old mother's ex-partner

Journalists in front of victims María and Patricia's home in Mijas.

María José Díaz Alcalá and Irene Quirante 09/07/2026 a las 15:01h.

The Guardia Civil arrested the ex-partner of the 61-year-old woman who was murdered, alongside her 31-year-old daughter, at their home in Mijas on Thursday, sources told SUR.

The two were found dead with multiple stab wounds after firefighters extinguished the fire at their home. The investigators believe the perpetrator set the fire to cover up the double murder.

The emergency services first received alerts about a residential building fire at around 2.15am. According to sources, neighbours made the call after hearing the younger woman's boyfriend sobbing and shouting for help.

The dispatcher immediately sent firefighters, the Guardia Civil, the Local Police and emergency medical personnel.

The fire hadn't spread rapidly and firefighters entered the house where they found the victims on the kitchen floor.

The 61-year-old mother's name was María. She worked as a cleaner and had previously been employed at the town hall. Her 31-year-old daughter, Patricia, worked for a family business.

According to sources, neither María nor Patricia were registered in the gender-based violence case monitoring system (VioGén). Despite this, gender-based violence is one of the main hypotheses the investigators are considering.

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