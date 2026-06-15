Mijas coastline gets extra summer security with Local Police cycling unit

SUR in English 15/06/2026 Actualizado a las 13:52h.

Mijas town hall presented its Local Police cycling unit in La Cala de Mijas on Monday morning, which will return this summer to patrol the municipality’s coastline during peak tourist months. Officers will cover the Senda Litoral coastal path and main beach areas daily, focusing on preventative policing, enforcement of local bylaws and monitoring activities affecting public order and use of shared spaces.

Mayor Ana Mata explained that the cycling unit will “improve response times” during the busy summer season.

Police chief superintendent Juan Manuel Rosas said the cycling officers offer strong preventative measures and rapid response, while also playing an important role in tackling illegal street trading, unauthorised beach services and ensuring compliance with municipal regulations.

The unit will operate across the full Mijas coastline throughout the summer, supporting wider municipal services aimed at maintaining beach safety and quality standards.

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