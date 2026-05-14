Mijas coastal path moves closer to reopening after storm damage

Work has been carried out in the area for the past three weeks.

Tony Bryant 14/05/2026 a las 10:51h.

Progress is being made on the reopening of the section of the Senda Litoral coastal path at El Bombo beach in Mijas that was damaged by the storms at the end of March. Work has been carried out in the area for the past three weeks to restore both the boardwalk route and the retaining wall near the Las Mimosas residential development, which was partially knocked down by the force of the waves.

The project began with the dismantling and removal of the structure damaged by the storm, followed by the dismantling and removal of the fencing at the Las Mimosas development. After stabilisation work on the ground supporting the structure, timber pilings will be driven in to a depth of two metres below sea level and to a height of four metres.

The work was commissioned as an emergency contract by the town hall, given the need for both the section of the path and the Las Mimosas wall to be repaired as quickly as possible.

In addition, the project includes rock armour protection below the sand level; the assembly of the wooden structure; the decking and handrail; and finally, the reinstatement of the existing fencing at the residential development.

The work has a completion period of 60 days, meaning it is expected to finish around 20 June.