Mijas bar brawl ends with one man in critical condition due to stab wound in neck

Irene Quirante 08/07/2026 Actualizado a las 12:19h.

A 50-year-old man remains in critical condition in the ICU following a bar brawl in Mijas on 4 July. According to the investigation, another man, 65, stabbed him in the neck after the victim allegedly called him a "faggot".

The incident happened at around 5.15pm on Saturday. The emergency services received several calls reporting a knife attack in the Las Lagunas area, after which they mobilised several police units and a medical team to the scene.

Upon arriving at the scene, Guardia Civil patrols located a resident holding the suspect on the ground. A few metres away, they found the victim bleeding profusely from a neck wound. He also appeared to have a cut on his face.

According to sources, the altercation began inside a bar. Witnesses reported that the suspect had stabbed the victim in the neck and continued the attack by chasing him down the street.

During the arrest, the suspect reportedly admitted that he had stabbed the other man after a derogatory comment.

A witness, who saw the victim trying to escape as the suspect was chasing him, intervened to stop the attack.

When the suspect refused to back down, the witness reportedly went to get an implement with the intention of striking him in the lower extremities to stop him.

A struggle allegedly ensued between the two, during which they both fell to the ground. It was then that the witness managed to restrain him. According to sources, while he was holding him down, other witnesses took the knife from him and later handed it over to the authorities.

The detainee had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital, as he had a bleeding head wound from the fall. The victim was rushed by paramedics to a hospital in Malaga, where he has since undergone a surgery at the ICU unit.

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