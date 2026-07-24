Mijas announces 5.7-million-euro contract for maintenance of public spaces

Tony Bryant 24/07/2026 a las 10:54h.

Mijas town hall is to invest around 5.7 million euros in maintaining and repairing public spaces across the municipality through to 2030. The contract, which has gone out to tender with bids open until 12 August, will cover the upkeep of streets, squares, pavements, roads and other public infrastructure, as well as dedicated maintenance of the Senda Litoral coastal path.

The initial contract runs until 31 December 2028, with the option of two one-year extensions taking it through to the end of 2030. It carries an annual budget of 1.22 million euros, apart from 2026, which will be adjusted according to the contract start date.

Work will include repairs to damaged roads and public structures, improvements to pavements and drainage systems, removal of accessibility barriers and measures to improve the safety and quality of public routes and facilities.

The successful contractor will be required to provide a minimum team of 13 staff, along with specialist vehicles and equipment, including maintenance vehicles, a tipper truck, concrete mixers, cutting equipment, generators and construction machinery.

For the Senda Litoral, a separate maintenance team will operate with its own vehicles and equipment.

The tender also prioritises faster response times, with urgent safety-related issues such as potholes, damaged signage or other hazards required to be addressed within 24 hours. Priority works must begin within three working days, while routine repairs must start within five working days.

Mijas council says the contract aims to improve the condition, safety and accessibility of public spaces throughout the municipality.

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