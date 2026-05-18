Marenostrum expands accessibility measures with haptic communication vests

Tony Bryant 18/05/2026 a las 10:21h.

Marenostrum Fuengirola is expanding the scope of its accessibility plan this year, a programme it has been developing since 2019.

The programme is designed by the Fuengirola-based company Rhytmo, who are setting a milestone in the music industry by introducing a haptic communication system in the form of a vest within the venue.

This initiative aims to further promote and bring musical culture closer to everyone, while improving accessibility for all people, regardless of their physical abilities. These devices are similar to a gaming vest and provide tactile feedback to the body.

The town hall emphasised the commitment of the local company to developing innovative technology with a social impact, underlining the collaboration between the local business community and one of the town’s leading cultural activities in order to move towards a more inclusive and accessible music offering.

The initiative was presented by culture councillor Rodrigo Romero, together with the representative of Rhytmo, Juan Manuel Ezquerra.

“This is another initiative designed to encourage the inclusion of people with disabilities, showing sensitivity and a commitment to making the venue fully accessible, so that attendees, regardless of their physical condition, can enjoy live music,” the councillor said.

As this is the first implementation of this experience at the venue, the number of haptic vests available will initially be limited. Therefore, a reserved allocation will be made for people with hearing and visual impairments. Any resident or visitor attending the venue who wishes to try this immersive experience must request access at least 24 hours in advance by emailing accesibilidad@marenostrumfuengirola.es

The haptic vests will be available during concerts on the main Unicaja stage. Information is available at each event at entrance B of the Fuengirola venue, where a Rhytmo stand will be available.

This initiative adds to the collaboration between Marenostrum Fuengirola and the Music for All foundation, with whom they have been working since 2023 to implement the necessary accessibility measures so that all attendees can enjoy live music “on equal terms”.