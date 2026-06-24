Body of man found floating off Fuengirola beach

A Guardia Civil investigation is underway after the body of a man was found floating in the sea off the Malaga coast on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted at around 1.15pm on 24 June - the San Juan public holiday - when several bathers spotted a person floating motionless in the water at Los Boliches beach in Fuengirola.

Lifeguards stationed at the beach rushed to recover the body from the water, but attempts to resuscitate the man proved unsuccessful.

The Andalusian emergency service, 112, received a notification from Fuengirola Local Police requesting the presence of the Guardia Civil at the scene. A judicial delegation, including a judge, a court clerk, and a forensic medical examiner, was subsequently deployed to authorise the removal of the body.

Disappearance reported earlier today

Investigators suspect the deceased may be a 34-year-old man who was reported missing by a family member earlier this morning.

According to sources close to the case, the relative contacted authorities after being unable to reach the man, knowing that he had planned to visit the beach after finishing work on Tuesday evening. However, official confirmation of the victim's identity is still pending.

The Guardia Civil has launched a full inquiry to formally identify the deceased and establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

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