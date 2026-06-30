Lorry snags overhead power lines, causing traffic jams on the A-7 in Mijas

A lorry’s collision with overhead power lines on a section of the A-7 on Tuesday has caused traffic jams stretching up to four ... kilometres from the first junction in Mijas, on the Marbella-bound carriageway.

According to information from the traffic management centre, the cable on the road is believed to have affected a total of four vehicles and has caused the closure of the right-hand and left-hand lanes at approximately kilometre 1022, near Calahonda.

The Andalusian emergency agency received a report from members of the public at around 8.20am and dispatched Guardia Civil officers, firefighters and Endesa staff to the scene of the incident. It appears that no one was injured in the incident.

Puncture

Meanwhile, the blowout of a lorry tyre has caused traffic disruption on the A-7 near Marbella since the early hours of the morning. According to information provided to SUR by the traffic management centre, the incident occurred shortly before 7am at kilometre 1045 of the aforementioned road, on the Cadiz-bound carriageway, causing a traffic jam stretching up to 1.5 kilometres.

Following the incident, according to traffic sources, the lorry blocked part of the right-hand lane of the A-7, causing traffic disruption in the area at the height of the morning rush hour.