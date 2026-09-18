Idiliq foundation invites other hotel companies to join its Room for Kindness scheme

SUR in English 18/09/2026 a las 18:55h.

Around 300 people gathered at the Wyndham Costa del Sol resort this week for the Idiliq Foundation’s annual ‘Stronger Together’ Gala.

Held in the Safari Restaurant, the event was sponsored by Wyndham Grand Cap Cana, and guests enjoyed a cocktail reception and a musical performance by the Malaga-born singer Javier Ojeda, one of Spain’s pop-rock legends.

This event, with its displays of unity, commitment and solidarity, has become a key fixture in Malaga’s social calendar, bringing together associations, the media, sponsors, partners, company representatives, ambassadors and volunteers.

Also in attendance were representatives from the regional government of Andalucía, Malaga provincial council and the Mancomunidad association of municipalities of the Costa del Sol, as well as officials from the town councils of Fuengirola, Benalmádena and Torremolinos, alongside Mijas town council, led by its mayor, Ana Mata.

During the evening attendees were able to gain an in-depth insight into the work the Idiliq Foundation has been carrying out since its creation in 1999, through a video showcasing some of the key social causes with which it collaborates. These real-life stories highlighted the power of collective effort and its impact on the most vulnerable.

The president of the Idiliq Foundation, Juan Miguel Marcos, reflected on Kind Holidays by Idiliq: “Our wonderful ‘Holidays with Heart’ programme, of which we are particularly proud, has once again this year made the dreams of a hundred Spanish families come true. A hundred opportunities to breathe. A hundred moments to see each other once more as a family on holiday, rather than as a family preoccupied with treatments, hospitals or problems.”

He also announced that in 2027, a further 100 weeks of free accommodation will be offered, thereby reinforcing the commitment to people facing particularly challenging circumstances.

The vice-president of the Idiliq Foundation, Miriam Palazón, took the initiative a step further: “Kind Holidays was born at Idiliq, but we don’t want it to remain solely within our organisation. That is why we are launching Room for Kindness: an invitation to other hotel companies to join us and offer rooms or stays to families who need that respite. Because the hospitality sector knows better than anyone what it means to welcome people. We know how to create memories, offer rest and make someone feel cared for. With Room for Kindness, we propose using precisely that talent to help those who need it most.”

The Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, expressed her gratitude to the Idiliq Foundation “for its spirit of solidarity and altruism, for its sensitivity and for its commitment to initiatives that have one fundamental aim: to improve people’s lives".

She added: "As Mayor of Mijas, I am particularly proud that our municipality is home to organisations that understand that economic progress and social progress must go hand in hand.”