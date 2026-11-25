SUR in English 25/11/2026 Actualizado a las 19:22h.

The commitment and generosity of staff, volunteers and customers of Idiliq Group has allowed the firm's foundation to hand over a cheque for 10,000 euros to the Malaga branch of the AECC, the Spanish cancer association.

Over several weeks, different departments of the hospitality group organised charity breakfasts, fundraising lunches and raffles, among other activities, to raise funds in support of cancer research and patient care services.

The cheque presentation was attended by representatives from the town halls of Mijas and Fuengirola as well as the Malaga provincial authority - Diputación.

During the event, the president of the Idiliq Foundation, Juan Miguel Marcos, thanked everyone involved and highlighted the importance of continuing to support the fight against cancer:

“Today we present this cheque with pride, but also with humility, aware that there is still much work to be done. We hope this contribution helps advance research, provide greater support and bring hope to those affected by cancer.”

Provincial president of the AECC in Malaga, Juan Carlos Martín, explained that the donation will help fund research projects and strengthen the association's support services for patients and their families.

Francisco José Martín of the Diputación also praised the social commitment demonstrated by Idiliq Group and its foundation throughout the year and encouraged other companies to take part in similar initiatives.