Higuerón Resort is hosting the Spanish Senior Beach Volleyball Championship in August

25/06/2026 a las 11:53h.

Higuerón Resort will host the Spanish Senior Beach Volleyball Championships for the thirteenth consecutive year. The country’s top men’s and women’s pairs ... will compete for the title of national beach volleyball champions from 27 to 30 August at an event supported by the Regional Government of Andalusia, Málaga Provincial Council and Fuengirola Town Council.

The event was attended by the president of the Royal Spanish Volleyball Federation, Felipe Pascual; Víctor Romero, Head of Sports Strategy; and Jose Ignacio Zambrano, Head of the Department of Sports Promotion and Communication – both from the Andalusian Ministry of Tourism and Sport; Luis García, Director of Marketing and Institutional Relations at Higuerón Resort; Lucas Altamira – Director of Partnerships and Sponsorship at Siroko.

The Spanish Championship forms part of the official calendar of the National Beach Volleyball Circuit. Higuerón Resort in Fuengirola has once again, as it has since 2013, been the venue where the top national pairs – as per the rankings of the Royal Spanish Volleyball Federation (RFEVB) – and this year’s regional champions will compete.

At the most recent edition of the event, Alejandro Huerta and Adrián Gavira were crowned Spanish champions in the men’s category, whilst in the women’s category, the top spot on the podium went to Ana Vergara and Tania Moreno.

Night-time competition

A new feature of this year’s event will be that the competition will run until 11.00 pm under floodlights, taking the event to the next level so that the public can enjoy the best summer sport alongside a festive atmosphere and experience, featuring music, food and drink, and a range of surprises

The venue, Higuerón Resort, will be represented by its ambassador, Málaga-born Sofia González, the 2024 Spanish Champion and three-time Queen’s Cup winner, as well as a member of the Spanish national team who is well on her way to the Los Angeles Olympics. Also competing will be fellow ambassadors Javier and Joaquín Bello, brothers born in Spain who currently compete for England and were in the top 10 of the world rankings in 2025.

The Andalusian Regional Government’s stand has also served as a networking hub for Andalusian companies operating in the sports industry, which are working closely with the JJAA to establish the Andalusian sports industry cluster.