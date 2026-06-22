Higuerón Resort to host Spanish Senior Beach Volleyball Championships this August

Higuerón Resort in Fuengirola will host the Spanish Senior Beach Volleyball Championships for the thirteenth consecutive year from 27 to 30 August, bringing together the ... country's leading men's and women's pairs to compete for national titles.

Competitors will include the highest-ranked Spanish pairs according to the Royal Spanish Volleyball Federation rankings, alongside this year's regional champions.

At last year's championships, Alejandro Huerta and Adrián Gavira claimed the men's national title, while Ana Vergara and Tania Moreno won the women's competition.

The event forms part of the official National Beach Volleyball Circuit calendar and is supported by the Andalucía regional government, Malaga Provincial Council and Fuengirola town hall.

Nighttime competition

A new feature for 2026 will see matches played until 11pm under floodlights. Organisers say the extended schedule is designed to enhance the spectator experience, combining elite-level competition with live music, food and entertainment.

The resort could also count on the participation of its ambassador Sofia González, a Malaga-born player who won the Spanish title in 2024 and has lifted the Copa de la Reina three times. She is also a member of the Spanish national team and is currently pursuing qualification for the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Fellow resort ambassadors Javier and Joaquín Bello may also compete. The brothers, who were born in Spain but represent England internationally, finished 2025 among the world's top 10 ranked beach volleyball pairs.