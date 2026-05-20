Gran Parque in Mijas to host a day of family fun and activities

Tony Bryant 20/05/2026 a las 12:41h.

The Gran Parque in Mijas will host the second Día de la Familia (family day) on Saturday 23 May, an event specially designed for the enjoyment of children of all ages as well as adults. Beginning at 10am and continuing until 9pm, the day will offer a wide range of activities ranging from sport and gastronomy to culture and art.

The main activities include pottery workshops, English-language theatre, face painting, storytelling sessions, dog training demonstrations and educational nature workshops organised by Bioparc.

Sport will also feature prominently, with football and basketball competitions, table football matches and archery lessons led by the adventure company Lucas Bushcraft. There will also be dance activities, including ballet and flamenco lessons.

Organised by the town hall, the event will include a charitable initiative - a race in aid of the Mejor en Familia association, which promotes foster care as a means of integrating children at risk into family environments.

Registration for the race can be made by email to deportes.competicion@mijas.es, or in person at the park on Saturday from 10am.

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