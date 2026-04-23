Fundraising fashion show in Mijas to support local dementia support group

Tony Bryant Thursday, 23 April 2026, 11:51 Share

International couturier Brian Piccolo is hosting a fundraising fashion show at the Bobby Jones and Spikes restaurant at Miraflores Golf Club (Mijas Costa) on Thursday 28 May.

Held in support of the Alzheimer and Dementia Support Group Costa del Sol, the event will include a talk, My Life as a Couturier, during which Piccolo will reveal his fascinating career designing fashionable clothes for celebrities and stars.

The designer will also hold a raffle with a prize of a tailored garment that he will create especially for the winner, who can choose the fabric and type of garment, although the offer will exclude wedding dresses.

Tickets for the raffle cost ten euros and all proceeds will go to the charity.

The show, which starts at 3pm (doors open 2.30pm), includes afternoon tea consisting of canapés, sandwiches and homemade scones. There will also be a guest appearance by actor Mason Antonio Fardowe, who appeared in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen.

Tickets for the event cost 30 euros and are available on 664898767.