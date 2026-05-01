Fuengirola welcomes May with varied cultural agenda

Tony Bryant 01/05/2026 a las 12:09h.

Fuengirola has unveiled the town’s cultural programme for May, featuring a wide-ranging agenda of free exhibitions, theatre, workshops, cinema, music and folklore activities.

These include the exhibition, ‘Fuengirola, the art of fishing’, which can be viewed in the municipal museum until 17 May. This museum will then host ‘Arts’, a collection of works by students of the municipal art workshop, which begins on 28 May.

On 7 May, the Casa de Cultura will open an exhibition of Third Age craft and oil painting workshops, running until 20 May. The municipal theatre group Muñoz Seca will perform a cycle of short comedies from 20–22 May, with two charity performances in aid of the mental illness association Afesol.

The programme continues on 24 May with a folklore dance showcase in Plaza Pedro Cuevas, an initiative which is part of the 4th ‘provincial folklore days of Malaga’.

From 25 May to 5 June, Parque de España will host a book fair, while the Roman site Finca del Secretario will offer free archaeology workshops over the weekend of 25–26 May.

Finally, the Casa de Cultura will stage the ‘female filmmakers’ showcase’ (25–27 May) as part of the Fulanita Fest, while Plaza Marina will host live music performed by female artists on 28 May from 9pm.