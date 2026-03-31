Fuengirola unveils poster for 30th anniversary of its international fair

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 13:55 Share

Fuengirola has revealed the official poster for the international fair of the countries, designed by local artist D Darko to mark the 30th anniversary of one of the town’s best-known cultural events.

The fair, which will take place from 29 April to 3 May on the town’s fairground, is expected to once again draw thousands of residents and visitors for five days of international food, music and cultural displays.

First held three decades ago, the event has grown into one of the highlights of Fuengirola’s annual calendar. Each year the fairground is transformed into a multicultural meeting point where visitors can experience the traditions, cuisine and performances of the many countries that make up the town’s foreign community.

Fuengirola’s mayor, Ana Mula, said the anniversary edition deserved a poster that reflected the importance of the occasion, which is why a local visual artist whose work has become widely recognised in the area was commissioned to create the poster.

The final design features bright colours with the flags of participating nations woven into the composition, “symbolising the diversity and spirit of coexistence that defines the fair”.