Fuengirola unveils new vertical gardens on town bridges

The planters have been filled with drought-tolerant perennial plants.

Tony Bryant 06/08/2026 a las 11:13h.

Fuengirola town hall has completed the installation of new vertical gardens on the bridges over the Pajares stream where it passes beneath Avenidas Los Boliches and Jesús Cautivo as part of its ongoing plan to make the town more attractive.

The project has seen 300 metres of planters installed following requests from local residents raised during regular neighbourhood meetings with the council.

Councillor for urban ecology José Sánchez said the initiative forms part of the town hall's strategy to create greener, more attractive public spaces while making efficient use of municipal resources.

The planters have been filled with drought-tolerant perennial plants and fitted with a drip irrigation system to minimise water consumption and reduce maintenance requirements.

The entire project, including the manufacture of the metal structures, installation and planting, was carried out by the local authority’s own workforce.

“This type of project enables us to improve the town's appearance in a sustainable and efficient way, making the best possible use of municipal resources while reinforcing our commitment to a greener, more welcoming Fuengirola," the councillor said.

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