Fuengirola town hall introduces a monitoring system for urban bus stops

One of the bus stops with the new monitoring system.

Tony Bryant 03/08/2026 a las 10:32h.

Fuengirola council has introduced a monitoring system for urban bus stops to prevent illegal parking, a recurring issue that prevents public buses from picking up and dropping off passengers “safely and efficiently”. The local authority said the problem also causes traffic disruption and delays to the bus service.

The system consists of a network of video cameras linked directly to the Local Police. The equipment identifies the registration numbers of unauthorised vehicles and transmits this information to officers in real time, enabling the police to issue the appropriate penalty notices for illegal stopping or parking.

Mobility councillor Isabel González said that the growing number of complaints from both passengers and bus drivers has made it “necessary to introduce deterrent measures such as this”.

“One of the most common complaints from public transport users, as well as bus drivers themselves, is the presence of cars stopping or parking temporarily at bus stops. This inconsiderate behaviour prevents buses from pulling in close to the kerb, making it difficult for passengers - particularly older people and those with reduced mobility - to board and alight safely. With this system, we aim to put an end to this situation,” she said.

Related story

According to Local Police figures, a total of 160 fines were issued in 2025 to owners of unauthorised vehicles parked at one of the municipality's many bus stops. The penalty for this offence is 200 euros.

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