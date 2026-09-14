Fuengirola strengthens tree maintenance programme

Tony Bryant 14/09/2026 a las 12:19h.

Fuengirola town hall is strengthening its tree maintenance programme to improve public safety, with an additional team being brought in to support municipal pruning crews.

According to the council’s tree management master plan, the Costa del Sol town has more than 21,000 trees across its streets and parks. Regular inspections and maintenance are required because trees can be affected by disease, severe weather, accidental damage and vandalism, potentially causing branches or entire trees to fall.

The council is currently putting out to tender a contract to provide additional staff and equipment for pruning and general tree maintenance.

The programme will also cover the removal of trees considered to pose a serious risk of falling. Mayor Ana Mula said such cases would only be dealt with as a last resort and must be supported by technical reports.

Trees removed are replaced with new specimens. So far this year, more than 250 trees have been replanted across Fuengirola, following almost 300 replacements in 2025.

The council said the programme aims to maintain the municipality’s green spaces while improving safety for residents and visitors.

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