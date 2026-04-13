Fuengirola steps up enforcement on electric scooter misuse The council has included a new bylaw in its 2026 legislative plan to regulate the use of PMVs across the municipality, a key provision of which will be the mandatory use of helmets

Tony Bryant Monday, 13 April 2026, 12:23 Share

The Local Police in Fuengirola have intensified enforcement against the misuse of electric scooters, issuing close to 300 fines during the first quarter of 2026.

Between 1 January and 31 March, police officers recorded 278 offences, the majority of which involved riding on pavements or in pedestrianised areas. Other violations included carrying passengers, transporting heavy items and failing to comply with road signs or traffic signals.

The town hall said that the growing use of personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) had become a regular feature of urban transport, but had also led to traffic disruptions.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, explained that the council has included a new bylaw in its 2026 legislative plan to regulate the use of PMVs across the municipality, which “has been finalised and will shortly be submitted for approval”. A key provision will be the mandatory use of helmets.

“We must adapt to their presence, and users must integrate responsibly and respect traffic regulations. The Local Police are actively monitoring their use with the aim of ensuring safe coexistence between these vehicles, other road users and pedestrians,” the mayor said.